Houston Man Sentenced After Missouri Drug Deal

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Houston man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for his role in cocaine distribution from Texas into the Midwest. He was caught during a St. Louis transaction.
Rodney Bernoid Smith was indicted in February 2016 along with seven others in a conspiracy to send five kilos of cocaine into the Metro East. Several people met in a Galleria parking lot in December 2015 for a three kilo transaction, but they met again the next day because one of them was of poor quality. Police interrupted the transaction.
Police seized $1.2 million and $72 thousand worth of jewelry. Smith also faces five years of supervised release after prison.