Late Summer Start Expected for Loop trolley

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO. (KMOX) – The process of reviving the Loop Trolley has reached the point where they’re hiring drivers.
Trolley line executive director Kevin Barbeau says they’re looking to bring aboard eight to 12 operators, preferably with previous mass transit experience.
Meanwhile, testing continues to make sure that the Trolley will operate smoothly alongside vehicle traffic.
“One of the things that we want to do in all of our outreach going forward is to kind of layout what the new normal will be with the trolley running in the street. It’s important to note that this 2.2 mile trolley alignment, only a portion of it runs in the street on the west end,” he says.
Operators are eyeing a late summer start of passenger service on the trolley line.
To learn more or apply for a job go to LoopTrolley.com.