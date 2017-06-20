Mo. Auditor Releases State Health Report

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway has released a report examining the state’s performance in some key areas such as the economy, education and health.
Just more than 22 percent of Missouri adults over 18 say they smoke. That’s 5th highest in the nation, and significantly higher than the national average of 17.8 percent.
Nearly 66 percent of Missourians are overweight or obese. That’s 22nd highest and slightly higher than the US average at 64 percent.
The teen birth rate in Missouri is also higher than the national average at 25 per 1000 births. That’s 21st highest.
Galloway says this compilation of stats is designed to serve as a resource for citizens and policymaker in Missouri.