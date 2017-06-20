PHOTOS: New Blues Jersey Leaked on Team Website

June 20, 2017 4:49 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – For a very short time on Tuesday afternoon, the St. Louis Blues website published a video to release the look of its new jersey, designed by Adidas. The video was quickly taken down.

But not before some screen grabs and recordings were made of the video:

blues jersey adidas back compare PHOTOS: New Blues Jersey Leaked on Team Website

Leaked St. Louis Blues Adidas jersey, compared to current jersey

bx1mbcyawvkrrgmu3x4s PHOTOS: New Blues Jersey Leaked on Team Website

Leaked St. Louis Blues Adidas jersey

All the new designs are planned to be released to the public during Wednesday night’s annual NHL awards ceremony. A night that will also feature the Vegas Golden Knight expansion draft results.

The Nashville Predators did essentially the exact same leak on its team website.

