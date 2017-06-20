PHOTOS: New Blues Jersey Leaked on Team Website

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – For a very short time on Tuesday afternoon, the St. Louis Blues website published a video to release the look of its new jersey, designed by Adidas. The video was quickly taken down.
But not before some screen grabs and recordings were made of the video:
All the new designs are planned to be released to the public during Wednesday night’s annual NHL awards ceremony. A night that will also feature the Vegas Golden Knight expansion draft results.
The Nashville Predators did essentially the exact same leak on its team website.