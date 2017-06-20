Planted Roofs Could Help Keep City Heat Down

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The sun beating down on black roofs and black pavement all day can create “urban heat islands”. Some are trying to combat that by painting rooftops white. Another option? Green roofs, as in covered in plants. Roxanee Nagel of Rooftop Seedums says plants on the roof have big advantages.
“Seedums are very drought tolerant, so they can withstand the roof environment which is very harsh, and it’s usually dry and hot on the rooftops,” she says.
It’s not totally maintenance-free as you might need to water it in high drought periods and watch for weeds.
“They’re perennials, so they’ll come back every year, and they actually have some ever-green qualities to the plants,” Nagel says.
Rooftop Seedums has done several projects locally, including City Garden, Ritenour High School and St. Clare Health Center in Fenton.