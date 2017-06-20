Preparing for August Solar Eclipse – With a Weather Balloon

June 20, 2017 5:30 PM
Filed Under: Dr. Bob Pasken, Quantum Weather Project, SLU, St. Louis University, total solar eclipse, weather balloon

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Researchers and students at St. Louis University worked to fill up and test-launch a Radiosonde — or weather balloon — today, in advance of August’s total solar eclipse.

img 4315 Preparing for August Solar Eclipse With a Weather Balloon

St. Louis University researchers and students prepare for August’s total solar eclipse. (Alex Degman/KMOX)

SLU is working with Jefferson College and Ameren Missouri’s facility in Cape Girardeau to launch three of the balloons — all launched within a minute of each other. They will be studying weather changes that happen when the sun suddenly goes away.

img 4310 Preparing for August Solar Eclipse With a Weather Balloon

St. Louis University researchers and students prepare for August’s total solar eclipse. (Alex Degman/KMOX)

Dr. Bob Pasken coordinates the Quantum Weather Project, which provides weather and forecasting data to Ameren.

“The temperature’s going to drop by probably 5 to 10 degrees, the wind direction and wind speed is going to change, the relative humidity is going to change; all of the things are going to happen, and they’re going to happen over probably a grand total of 5 minutes,” Pasken says.

Ameren is sending up Mesonet Stations with the balloons to collect the data. The balloons can climb up to 100,000 feet into the atmosphere.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen