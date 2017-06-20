Preparing for August Solar Eclipse – With a Weather Balloon

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Researchers and students at St. Louis University worked to fill up and test-launch a Radiosonde — or weather balloon — today, in advance of August’s total solar eclipse.

SLU is working with Jefferson College and Ameren Missouri’s facility in Cape Girardeau to launch three of the balloons — all launched within a minute of each other. They will be studying weather changes that happen when the sun suddenly goes away.

Dr. Bob Pasken coordinates the Quantum Weather Project, which provides weather and forecasting data to Ameren.

“The temperature’s going to drop by probably 5 to 10 degrees, the wind direction and wind speed is going to change, the relative humidity is going to change; all of the things are going to happen, and they’re going to happen over probably a grand total of 5 minutes,” Pasken says.

Ameren is sending up Mesonet Stations with the balloons to collect the data. The balloons can climb up to 100,000 feet into the atmosphere.

