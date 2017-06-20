Schnucks ‘Doubles Up’ on Produce for SNAP Users

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Schnucks is making it easier for people on food stamps to purchase higher-quality food.
Joanie Taylor, director of community affairs with Schnuck Markets, says the Double Up Food Bucks program helps families with SNAP benefits and EBT cards purchase produce.
“If a customer spends $1.50 on locally grown produce, they will earn $1.50 to use the next time they shop on any fresh fruits or vegetables,” she says.
People with limited funds often buy less healthy food because it’s cheaper.
Taylor says this program helps local farmers sell more product, it helps families eat better and it keeps money in our local economy.
The program is available only in Missouri Schnucks locations, and is a partnership with the Fair Food Network through a grant with Mid-America Regional Council.
Taylor was a guest on the Charlie Brennan Show.