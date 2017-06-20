Schnucks ‘Doubles Up’ on Produce for SNAP Users

June 20, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: EBT, food stamps, Joanie Taylor, Schnuck Markets, Schnucks, SNAP

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Schnucks is making it easier for people on food stamps to purchase higher-quality food.

Joanie Taylor, director of community affairs with Schnuck Markets, says the Double Up Food Bucks program helps families with SNAP benefits and EBT cards purchase produce.

“If a customer spends $1.50 on locally grown produce, they will earn $1.50 to use the next time they shop on any fresh fruits or vegetables,” she says.

People with limited funds often buy less healthy food because it’s cheaper.

Taylor says this program helps local farmers sell more product, it helps families eat better and it keeps money in our local economy.

The program is available only in Missouri Schnucks locations, and is a partnership with the Fair Food Network through a grant with Mid-America Regional Council.

Taylor was a guest on the Charlie Brennan Show.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen