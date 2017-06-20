Southwest Adds New Gates at Lambert

June 20, 2017 10:05 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Some good news out of Lambert Airport. Southwest Airlines’ recent expansion, including the addition of more connecting flights, means the addition of three new gates in Lambert’s Terminal 2.

“For the June schedule they knew that they would need more gates, so we took it upon ourselves to go ahead, we were in negotiations with them, but to ready that next sections,” says Lambert Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge.

These new gates are technically in what used to be Concourse D, part of the old TWA hub. The new gates, E34, E36, E38, also give Lambert more flexibility with international flights.

