Cardinals Sign 7 More Draft Selections, 1 Non-Drafted Catcher

ST. LOUIS (CARDINALS) – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today the signing of seven additional players from the 2017 First-Year Player draft, a day following an announcement that they had agreed to terms on minor league contracts with 13 picks. Five pitchers, two catchers and an infielder are among those announced today having signed.

Fifth round selection INF Zach Kirtley becomes the highest 2017 draft pick signed by St. Louis. Other draft selections joining Kirtley in today’s signing round include LHP Jacob Patterson (13th Round), RHP Kevin Hamann (22nd Round), RHP Kodi Whitley (27th Round), RHP Cameron “CJ” Saylor (28th Round), C Cameron Knight (32nd Round) and RHP Christopher Hunt (39th Round).

The team also announced they have agreed to terms with non-drafted, free-agent catcher Joe Gomez, a senior out of the University of Miami (Fla.).

A complete list of all 2017 St. Louis draft picks and the 21 players signed can be found below. The Cardinals have until July 7 at 4:00 p.m. CT, to sign players from the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

(players in bold are the ones that have been signed)

