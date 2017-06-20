Volunteers Needed for 2018 PGA Championship in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Volunteer registration opens today for the 100th PGA Championship, to be held August 6–12, 2018, at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

Due to a record number of early volunteer interest forms, PGA of America officials are encouraging all interested volunteers to register today by visiting www.pgachampionship.com, selecting the “2018 PGA Championship” option and clicking on the “Volunteers” tab.

To be eligible, volunteers must be 22-years-old or older and pay a $175 uniform fee that includes a 100th PGA Championship Volunteer Uniform designed by Ralph Lauren.

All volunteer positions will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

To be approved as an official volunteer, each applicant must commit to work at least four, four-hour shifts for the 100th PGA Championship, August 6–12, 2018.

There are nine volunteer committees from which to choose: Admission Sales and Will Call, Championship Shop, Contestant Evacuation, Laser Operations, Leaderboards & Thruboards, Marshals, Tee Refreshments, Transportation, and Volunteer Services. Committee descriptions, including roles, responsibilities and specific tasks will be available to view during the online registration process.

“Anyone considering volunteering should be aware that we have received the highest number of volunteer interest forms of any PGA Championship over recent years. This exemplifies what we are seeing throughout the Midwest as excitement grows for the return of major championship golf to St. Louis and Bellerive,” said 2018 PGA Championship Director Barry Deach. “Given the number of interest forms we have received already, I would not be surprised if all positions are filled in record time.”

Volunteering will have access to:

· Food and water vouchers to use at any on-course concession stand

· Complimentary off-site parking and shuttle service

· One-time discount at the Championship Shops

· Official commemorative 100th PGA Championship program

· Volunteer credential good for all seven days of the championship

Volunteer Registration Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Why is there a cost to volunteer?

A: The $175 Uniform fee, which includes a Ralph Lauren custom design volunteer shirt, jacket and hat, ensures volunteers are recognizable to Championship officials, players and guests.

Q: When will I know I’ve been officially accepted as a volunteer?

A: After you register online for a specific committee, submit your uniform sizes and pay the fee, you will officially be accepted at that time as a volunteer for the event. You will receive an immediate confirmation of your registration via email.

Q: When will I know what committee I’ve been assigned to?

A: When registering, you will be able to select from the committees available and be able to register for the committee of your choice, if positions are still available. Q: When will I know the scheduling of my volunteer shifts for my committee? A: Volunteers will receive their official schedule in June of 2018.

Q: When will I receive my uniform and credential?

A: Uniforms and credentials will be distributed to all volunteers in July of 2018.

