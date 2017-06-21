Father of Dead Belleville Girl Charged with Sexual Abuse

BELLEVILLE, ILL. (KMOX) – Another court appearance in Las Vegas for the man suspected of killing his six year old daughter in Belleville and dumping her body in an abandoned garage in Centreville.

34-year-old Jason Quate is already jailed without bail on sex trafficking, living from the earnings of a prostitute and possession of child pornography charges. Tuesday he appeared before a judge on charges he abused his two daughters. The judge set a July 26 hearing to determine whether Quate should stand trial in Nevada state court on 33 felony charges of child sexual assault, abuse and lewdness involving the children who are now 11 and 13 and in child protective custody. His court appointed lawyer has said he’ll plead not guilty. His wife, Elizabeth, charged in St. Clair county with concealing a homicidal death has said she won’t contest extradition to Belleville. Neither parent has been charged in the death of the child.

