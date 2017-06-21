FBI Release New Information on Congressional Shooter

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – New details from the FBI investigation into accused Congressional shooter James Hodkinson.
FBI Special Agent Timothy Slater says Hodgkinson had a list, with six names of members of Congress. Slater would not reveal the congressional member’s names, nor what party they belong to. The FBI has also determined Hodkinson acted alone and has no ties to terrorism.
“The shooter made numerous posts on his social media accounts, espousing anti-Republican views, however those posts appear to be first amendment protected rights,” Slater says.
Hodgkinson had rented a storage unit in Alexandria. Slater says they found a laptop computer, an excess of 200 rounds of ammunition, a receipt for a 2016 gun purchase and additional SKS rifle components. He says investigators have been digging into Hodgkinson’s background.
“While the shooter was not known to have a history of diagnosed mental illness, he was known to have an anger management problem,” Slater says.
Slater can’t explain how Hodgkinson knew Republicans were practicing for the congressional baseball game where he had been sleeping in his car.