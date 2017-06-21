FBI Task Force Fights Violence in St. Louis

June 21, 2017 7:50 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis was not among a dozen cities picked by the Justice Department for a new crime reduction program, but the head of the FBI here says that doesn’t mean Washington has forgotten St. Louis.

For the past two and a half years the feds and local police have been meeting daily. St. Louis city and county police, the FBI and DEA, and now the Mo Highway Patrol is joining the task force. FBI Special Agent in charge in St. Louis, William Woods, says they’ve gotten results you don’t always hear about.

“We have made about 540 arrests, roughly, and these aren’t just normal arrests. We specifically target the most violent people in the St. Louis region,” he says.

Woods says in one pending case, they arrested gang members believed to be responsible for 30 murders in St. Louis. Also, the task force has seized a total of 240 weapons, and large quantities of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

