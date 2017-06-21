Illinois Budget Special Session Underway

June 21, 2017 8:03 AM
Filed Under: budget, crisis, Illinois, special session

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois lawmakers are back in Springfield today to start a 10 day special session the governor hopes results in a budget agreement.

He addressed the media in a live address from the Old State Capitol Tuesday night to reiterate much of what he’s been saying since taking office.

“Right now our state is in real crisis, and the actions we take in the days ahead will determine how history remembers us. We can all do better,” he says.

Rauner says he supports a compromise budget put forth by Republicans that, they say, improved upon the work Senate Democrats started with *their* budget proposal. The state’s fiscal year ends June 30th.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen