Illinois Budget Special Session Underway

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois lawmakers are back in Springfield today to start a 10 day special session the governor hopes results in a budget agreement.
He addressed the media in a live address from the Old State Capitol Tuesday night to reiterate much of what he’s been saying since taking office.
“Right now our state is in real crisis, and the actions we take in the days ahead will determine how history remembers us. We can all do better,” he says.
Rauner says he supports a compromise budget put forth by Republicans that, they say, improved upon the work Senate Democrats started with *their* budget proposal. The state’s fiscal year ends June 30th.