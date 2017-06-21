Loop Landmark Cicero’s Closes Its Doors

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Delmar Loop landmark Cicero’s suddenly announced last night that this will be their last week in business.
The restaurant said on their Facebook page Tuesday that after 40 years, it “no longer made sense to continue.” Known for pizza, beer and music, Cicero’s saw the start of many local bands and is still a favorite for small performances.
According to the owners, this Sunday June 25 will be their last day. The restaurant is currently for sale to anyone looking to keep the tradition going.