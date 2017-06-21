‘Meeting of the Waters’ Closed for Repairs

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The water is gone from the Meeting of the Waters fountain across from Union Station, as workers are replacing old pipes and nozzles. Machinist Dave Parker says it’ll soon be good as new.

“The guys over there are doing all the main plumbing, we’re taking out all of the old nozzle lines and replacing them with new ones, and putting new nozzles in them. Our part should be done in about a week, week and a half, I don’t know when they’ll fire it up,” he says.

When it was first unveiled in 1940, the Meeting of the Waters shocked some with its nude figures and lack of fig leaves. Since then it has become a favorite postcard spot for tourists, wedding photographers and sometimes children cooling off on a hot day.

