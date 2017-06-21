Opposition Rises on City County Merger

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The group ‘Better Together’, backed by the mayor and the county executive, is starting a public engagement process to figure out how to bring the city and county back under one roof.

But even before there’s a plan, there’s opposition. Ellisville Mayor Adam Paul says he wants to put the issue on the Ellisville ballot. He’ll call for the election at tonight’s city council meeting.

“My purpose is this: if it takes one municipality to do, I think other municipalities will piggyback on that,” he says.

Paul says he doesn’t trust the group to pick the route that’s best for his municipality. He’s also worried about chatter from Jefferson City that state lawmakers might take a merger decision away from the city and county and throw it up to the entire state to vote on.

