Petition Moves to Remove Councilman Trakas

June 21, 2017 9:39 AM
Filed Under: construction, Ernie Trakas, petition, removed

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Still settling in after just six months on the job, St. Louis County Council member Ernie Trakas finds himself under fire from some constituents who want him out.

The recall petition charges that Trakas has failed to adhere to the County Charter, abused his power, and has a lack of basic understanding of how to govern.

Rob McManus is a disgruntled District 6 resident whose effort to relocate his construction business to Lemay Ferry has been opposed by Trakas.

“I’m undecided at this point because we’ll see the outcome of us going back to planning and zoning,” he says.

Those behind the petition hope to get a jump on collecting the 14 thousand signatures they need by passing it around at the JB Blast event at Jefferson Barracks Park on July 1st.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen