Petition Moves to Remove Councilman Trakas

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Still settling in after just six months on the job, St. Louis County Council member Ernie Trakas finds himself under fire from some constituents who want him out.

The recall petition charges that Trakas has failed to adhere to the County Charter, abused his power, and has a lack of basic understanding of how to govern.

Rob McManus is a disgruntled District 6 resident whose effort to relocate his construction business to Lemay Ferry has been opposed by Trakas.

“I’m undecided at this point because we’ll see the outcome of us going back to planning and zoning,” he says.

Those behind the petition hope to get a jump on collecting the 14 thousand signatures they need by passing it around at the JB Blast event at Jefferson Barracks Park on July 1st.

