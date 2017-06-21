Reports: Blues Lose David Perron to Vegas in Expansion Draft

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Vegas Golden Knights will take forward David Perron from the St. Louis Blues in Wednesday night’s NHL expansion draft, report multiple media outlets.
Perron was inside the top-five scorers for the Blues this past season, in his return to St. Louis. The 29-year-old scored 18 goals and finished with 46 points in the regular season. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Jeremy Rutherford was the first to break the new, Wednesday afternoon.
Perron was the logical selection for Vegas. He, along with Jori Lehtera, Kyle Brodziak, Carl Gunnerson and Carter Hutton were left available by St. Louis in the expansion draft.
Perron was signed by St. Louis as a free agent this offseason, after time Edmonton, Pittsburg and Anaheim throughout the previous three seasons.
He has played 10 years in the NHL, including his first six seasons for St. Louis. The Blues selected him in the first round (No. 26) of the 2007 NHL Draft.