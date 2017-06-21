St. Louis County Library Expands ‘Recycled Reads’ Program

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s summer time and you may not have seen your kids reading for a while.

The St. Louis County Library is expanding its Recycled Reads program. The county library now offers used books for you to read in about 60 locations in the area.

“We take discarded items, used books, and we place them in displays all around St. Louis County and places where people are waiting,” Library Director Kristen Sorth says. “When they come in they can take a book, read it, enjoy it while they are waiting.”

She adds that they can also take the books homes with them. She also urges parents to encourage their kids to put down the devices and pick up a book.

“There’s definitely competition for their interest, but we have really exciting books and I think authors are out there publishing books that children love.”

Sorth says it’s important to keep your kids reading over the summer. She adds it’s never too soon to read to babies, because it will help them in school and give them an appetite for reading later on.

