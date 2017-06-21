St. Peters Bank Robber Identified

June 21, 2017 7:29 AM
Filed Under: armed, blanchet bridge, indentified, jumped, robbery, St. Peters

ST. PETERS, MO (KMOX) – He jumped from the Blanchette Bridge to try and evade capture, but the man who allegedly held up a credit union in St. Peters Monday is now in custody.

He’s been identified as 44-year-old Austin Denson of Wentzville, who led police on a chase before stopping his car and jumping off the Blanchette Bridge.

He survived the fall into the Missouri River but it took another hour to convince Denson to climb into a rescue boat.

Denson now faces multiple criminal charges, including 1st Degree Robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the hold-up at the Gateway Metro Federal Credit Union on Jungermann Road.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen