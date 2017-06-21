St. Peters Bank Robber Identified

ST. PETERS, MO (KMOX) – He jumped from the Blanchette Bridge to try and evade capture, but the man who allegedly held up a credit union in St. Peters Monday is now in custody.
He’s been identified as 44-year-old Austin Denson of Wentzville, who led police on a chase before stopping his car and jumping off the Blanchette Bridge.
He survived the fall into the Missouri River but it took another hour to convince Denson to climb into a rescue boat.
Denson now faces multiple criminal charges, including 1st Degree Robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the hold-up at the Gateway Metro Federal Credit Union on Jungermann Road.