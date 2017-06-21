State Troopers Take Over Highways to Free Up Police Officers

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri State Troopers will man interstates 55 and 70, so St. Louis police officers can concentrate on violence in neighborhoods. It’s a smart move in the eyes of UMSL criminology professor Rick Rosenfeld.
“My hope is that this so called ‘pilot program’ remains in place over the long term,” he says.
Rosenfeld says even if it doesn’t wind up freeing up that many city officers, it does put a lot more eyes on the interstates. But, ultimately, if the state wants to help battle crime in St. Louis, Rosenfeld says, money talks.