STL Regional Chambers Hires Lawfirm to Assist with Anonymous Letter

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Regional Chamber is turning to outside counsel for additional help dealing with the anonymous 10-page letter sent a month ago that claims the organization is on the path of destruction.

A spokesman for the RCGA says the board’s executive committee has hired Robert Haar of the law firm Haar & Woods LLP as independent counsel. A statement from the chamber says Haar will assist the Executive Committee with its review of the letter. A consultant was also retained to work with the committee. A group of seven members of the larger Executive Committee is handling the comprehensive review of the letter.

Among other things, the letter, dated May 22nd, said that if CEO Joe Reagon is not immediately removed from his post, ‘then failure is inevitable.”

