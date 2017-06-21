University of Missouri Might Revoke Cosby’s Honorary Degree

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — University of Missouri System President Mun Choi wants the university to rescind an honorary degree given to Bill Cosby nearly 20 years ago.

The system’s Board of Curators will vote Friday on Choi’s recommendation. A university staff memo sent to the curators says sexual assault allegations against Cosby are “incompatible” with the honorary doctorate in humane letters given to him in 1999.

The Columbia Missourian reports the university’s faculty council recommended in 2015 that the curators revoke the degree.

The staff memo says 20 to 25 other universities have already rescinded honorary degrees for Cosby. A Pennsylvania jury deadlocked last week on charges based on allegations by an employee of Temple University that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2004. The prosecution says it will retry the case.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook