Volunteers Clean Up North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Volunteers worked to cleanup a block in north St. Louis in an area known for abandoned buildings, crime and illegal dumping. James Clark of Better Family Life says he used to live there, in the 2700 block of Bacon Street.

“We have got to go back to the day when everyone on the block communicated with each other, when if I needed some sugar I could walk and knock on every door to find some, where everyone came in the house when the street lights came on. We’ve got to get back to those things,” he says.

The block now has a row of new homes, and some new families living there. But as Clark noted, there is also an open air drug market around the corner with people involved in prostitution.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook