City Struggles With Trash Pick-Up, Garbage Truck Shortage

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Sometimes it’s just the little things that make people happy – especially picking up the trash.

The city of St. Louis is having trouble picking up the trash on time, because about 27 of the city’s 79 trash trucks are broken down – and the city doesn’t have the money to replace them. About another 28 are over 17 years old.

Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia tells KMOX that sometimes pickup is a week late.

“Residents have been complaining for many months, and rightfully so,” Ingrassia says. “We’re sort of exhausting our current crew of refuse workers.”

Aldermen are considering a plan to raise the monthly trash pickup fee from $11 to $14. Ingrassia says she’s not sure yet how she’ll vote, but says something has to get done.

