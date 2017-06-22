Conservation Department Offers Tips on Bear Safety

June 22, 2017 6:40 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you are going camping or on a float trip this summer, the Missouri Department of Conservation reminds you not to feed bears.

There were two fatal black bear maulings in Alaska Sunday and Monday. There are 350 to 400 black bears in the state of Missouri and Dan Zarlenga with the department of conservation says while there have been no attacks here, you shouldn’t do anything that attracts black bears to your property including leaving pet food outside. He says it’s not just food that may lead a black bear to you.

“A lot of things that can attract them include deodorant, perfumes, sweet smelling soaps, anything of that nature they have a nose for,” he says.

The agency has an ongoing black bear management study to determine as best they can the population, health and location of black bears in Missouri.

