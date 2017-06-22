Ellisville City Council Agrees to ‘Merger Election’

ELLISVILLE, Mo. (KMOX) – Ellisville City Council members Wednesday night unanimously backed their mayor’s push against a city-county merger.
Mayor Adam Paul says he’s concerned that state lawmakers want to usurp local voters and put consolidation on a statewide ballot, instead.
“Which we all know, rural Missourians and people from Kansas City would love to dissemble St. Louis politics,” he says.
Paul says city-county issues should be decided locally — not by rural legislators at the state capitol.
“I don’t want some power-wielding politician from Jeff City dictating the outcome of the St. Louis city and St. Louis County merger by some form of a shotgun wedding,” he says.
Ellisville voters will have the chance next April to vote their feelings on a merger or a re-entry of the city into the county. It would be a non-binding referendum, but Paul says it would send a message about what the people want.
There isn’t a specific plan to oppose at this time. The group ‘Better Together’ is just starting a year-long process to guage public sentiment.