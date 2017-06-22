Ellisville Votes Against City County merger

June 22, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: Adam Paul Ellisville MO, Ellisville, merger, vote

ELLISVILLE, MO. (KMOX) – Ellisville city council members last night unanimously backed their mayor’s push against a city-county merger. Mayor Adam Paul says he’s concerned that state lawmakers want to usurp local voters and put consolidation on a statewide ballot instead.

“Which we all know, rural Missourians and people from Kansas City would love to dissemble St. Louis politics,” he says.

Paul says Ellisville voters will have the chance next April to vote their feelings on a merger or a re-entry of the city into the county. It’d be a non-binding referendum, but Paul says would send a message about what the people want.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen