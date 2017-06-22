Ellisville Votes Against City County merger

ELLISVILLE, MO. (KMOX) – Ellisville city council members last night unanimously backed their mayor’s push against a city-county merger. Mayor Adam Paul says he’s concerned that state lawmakers want to usurp local voters and put consolidation on a statewide ballot instead.
“Which we all know, rural Missourians and people from Kansas City would love to dissemble St. Louis politics,” he says.
Paul says Ellisville voters will have the chance next April to vote their feelings on a merger or a re-entry of the city into the county. It’d be a non-binding referendum, but Paul says would send a message about what the people want.