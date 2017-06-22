July 4th Travel at Historic High

June 22, 2017 9:45 AM
Filed Under: AAA, July 4th, travel, Triple A

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Triple-A says this July 4th weekend is expected to set a record for Independence Day weekend holiday travel.

The Auto Club calls it “historic,” saying that some 44.2 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more during the five day period starting June 30th. That’s up nearly three percent from a year ago. Triple A’s Tamra Johnson says the travel boom is fueled by many factors, including cheaper travel expenses and a good economy.

“Typically when we see that unemployment rate is down, and then we also see that rising income, more Americans are confident in spending and so that typically bodes well,” she says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen