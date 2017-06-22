July 4th Travel at Historic High

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Triple-A says this July 4th weekend is expected to set a record for Independence Day weekend holiday travel.
The Auto Club calls it “historic,” saying that some 44.2 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more during the five day period starting June 30th. That’s up nearly three percent from a year ago. Triple A’s Tamra Johnson says the travel boom is fueled by many factors, including cheaper travel expenses and a good economy.
“Typically when we see that unemployment rate is down, and then we also see that rising income, more Americans are confident in spending and so that typically bodes well,” she says.