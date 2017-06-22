Mehlville School District Mourns Loss of Another Student

MEHLVILLE, Mo. (KMOX) – A local school district is mourning the loss of another student – this time it is 10-year-old Nolan McCabe.
McCabe was killed Wednesday outside a condo in Mobile Bay, Alabama when a storm surge washed a large log or pole ashore that slammed into the boy crushing him.
Related Story: Boy Killed By Log in Surf as Tropical Storm Churns in Gulf
A notice from the Melhville School District said that he attended Wohlwend Elementary School – the third student to die this year. Demond Moorehead died in April after being hit by a car while riding his bike. Another student, Caleb Lee, died from injuries he suffered when the car he was in near Lambert Airport was hit by someone leading police on a chase.
District Officials say they are doing everything possible to continue to support the families.