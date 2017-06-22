Police To Test “Shot-Spotter” Technology in North County

June 22, 2017 7:36 PM
Filed Under: calibrate, north county, shot spotter, St. Louis County Police Department, technology, test

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Don’t be surprised if you hear shots in north St. Louis County Thursday night – it might be police making all the noise.

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar says the test shots are to calibrate a new piece of technology called “shot-spotter.” Police will shoot controlled shots in the area of Lucas and Hunt and West Florissant in North County.

Belmar says it will be very safe.

“They’re going to fire into a shooting barrel, which is a big barrel full of sand,” Belmar says. “So, when the bullet goes in there the sand traps it.”

He adds they are also going to put up different armored pieces behind the barrel – to prevent the shot from getting away.

If you’re in North County between 8 and 11 p.m. and head shots ring out, he wants people to still call 911 and not assume it’s part of the test.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen