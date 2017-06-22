Police To Test “Shot-Spotter” Technology in North County

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Don’t be surprised if you hear shots in north St. Louis County Thursday night – it might be police making all the noise.

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar says the test shots are to calibrate a new piece of technology called “shot-spotter.” Police will shoot controlled shots in the area of Lucas and Hunt and West Florissant in North County.

Belmar says it will be very safe.

“They’re going to fire into a shooting barrel, which is a big barrel full of sand,” Belmar says. “So, when the bullet goes in there the sand traps it.”

He adds they are also going to put up different armored pieces behind the barrel – to prevent the shot from getting away.

If you’re in North County between 8 and 11 p.m. and head shots ring out, he wants people to still call 911 and not assume it’s part of the test.

