Slow Start for Ill. Special Session

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois’ special legislative session called to address the budget crisis is off to a slow start.

The House gaveled in and quickly adjourned until today, opting to hold private meetings and public hearings. The Senate did the same. House Republican Leader Jim Durkin is reminding people how the process works now.

“Remember, we are in overtime. A simple majority is no longer in effect in the House of Representatives. Speaker Madigan and the House Democrats will need Republican votes if they want to end this impasse,” he says.

Republicans introduced their own budget plan last week the governor says he could sign. House Speaker Michael Madigan said today his members will also work on a solution, noting he’s also willing to work with anyone who wants to solve the problem.

