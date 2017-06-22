Most Important Dates in the Blues 2017-18 Schedule

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The NHL’s 2017-18 regular season will commence Wednesday, Oct. 4, with a four-game slate, highlighted by the Pittsburgh Penguins raising their fifth Stanley Cup championship banner before facing the St. Louis Blues at PPG Paints Arena.
Here the most important dates for Blues fans to mark on the calendar in the 2017-18 season:
October 4, Season opener vs defending champs: Blues at Penguins
October 7, Ken Hitchcock comes back to town: Blues host Stars
October 18, Wednesday night rivalry: Blues host Blackhawks
October 21, “Vegas baby!”: Blues vs Golden Knights
November 24, Playoff rematch: Blues host Predators
November 25, Another playoff rematch: Blues host Wild
December 24 – December 26: Christmas Break
January 26 – January 29, All-Star Break: Hosted by Tampa Bay
April 7, Last game of regular season: Blues vs Avalanche