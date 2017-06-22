Most Important Dates in the Blues 2017-18 Schedule

June 22, 2017 2:27 PM
Filed Under: Announce, must watch games, new, release, Schedule, St. Louis Blues

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The NHL’s 2017-18 regular season will commence Wednesday, Oct. 4, with a four-game slate, highlighted by the Pittsburgh Penguins raising their fifth Stanley Cup championship banner before facing the St. Louis Blues at PPG Paints Arena.

Here the most important dates for Blues fans to mark on the calendar in the 2017-18 season:

October 4, Season opener vs defending champs: Blues at Penguins

October 7, Ken Hitchcock comes back to town: Blues host Stars

October 18, Wednesday night rivalry: Blues host Blackhawks

October 21, “Vegas baby!”: Blues vs Golden Knights

November 24, Playoff rematch: Blues host Predators

November 25, Another playoff rematch: Blues host Wild

December 24 – December 26: Christmas Break

January 26 – January 29, All-Star Break: Hosted by Tampa Bay

April 7, Last game of regular season: Blues vs Avalanche

Click here to view the full Blues schedule

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen