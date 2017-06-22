St. Louis Fire Dept. Suffers Turnover Due To Lower Salary

June 22, 2017 10:38 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Fire Department is also has problems with turnover blamed on low pay. Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson says it’s hard to keep good people.

The department reports they are short 15 paramedics and many are leaving to find better paying jobs in other departments.

“Medics are running 25-30 calls a day and they are trauma-based, where there’s stabbings and shootings…it takes a toll on them,” Jenkerson says. “If an opening comes up in the county…and they can increase their salary and reduce their call load…they jump at it.”

He says they also have vacancies for four firefighters due to turnover. The chief says a firefighter with a paramedic license in the city makes $55,000 – but can leave for the county and make $75,000 in other departments.

