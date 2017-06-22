Summer’s Longest Day Helps raise Awareness for Alzheimer’s

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The longest day of the year is the summer solstice, but for those with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, every day is the longest day.

Peggy Killian with the Alzheimer Association local chapter took a 24 hour cab ride to highlight what patients go through and to honor them. She picked up 21 different passengers, each with a connection to the disease from a researcher to a financial adviser to a state senator. Carol Daniel, who has a relative with dementia, also took ride.

“People with the diagnosis, they don’t want to talk about it, like I don’t want anyone to know that my so-and-so has it. People just don’t share that,” Killian says.

On Facebook live, Killian also said the agency is battling the stigma of Alzheimer’s some carry in the black community. While it’s not known why, African-Americans are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s than other populations.

Last year more than 10,000 people from nine countries took part in 3200 longest day tributes, raising nearly $4 million.

