Bill to End Tow, Storage Fees for Victims of Car Theft

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If your car gets stolen in the city of St. Louis, the Board of Aldermen want to make it easier to get it back.
Aldermen passed a bill that gives crime victims 72 hours to pick up their car from a city tow lot – with at no cost for the tow or the storage. Alderman Joe Vacarro is the sponsor of the bill.
“If you’re a victim of a crime, I always felt that it was unjust and this is just making things right,” Vacarro says. ”
Vacarro says the city made $300,000 a year off of people whose cars were stolen. He adds that the city was “in the pockets” of victims.
Last year about 3,000 vehicles were stolen in the city. So far this year, about 1,000 cars have been stolen – running 10 percent below last year at this time.
Mayor Lyda Krewson is expected to sign the measure into law.