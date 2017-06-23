Cardinals Add First Time ‘Pride Night’ to 2017 Theme Ticket Schedule

ST. LOUIS (NEWS RELEASE) – The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the addition of Pride Night to the 2017 Theme Ticket schedule.

The Cardinals will host a Pride Night for the first time at Busch Pride LogoStadium when the Cardinals take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, August 25 at 7:15 p.m.

“We are excited to partner with Pride St. Louis to host Pride Night at Busch Stadium,” said William DeWitt III, President of the Cardinals. “We have hosted many LGBT groups at Busch Stadium over the years, but this is a bigger effort which will remind fans that everyone is welcome at Busch Stadium. The event will also raise money to help courageous students in our community.”

Fans who purchase the special Pride Night theme ticket will receive an exclusive Cardinals baseball cap with a rainbow STL logo. Additionally, a portion of each ticket purchased will be donated to the PrideSTL Scholarship Fund.

Fans can visit cardinals.com/pride to learn more about this year’s Pride Night as details become available.

“We are thrilled the Cardinals have decided to help empower, protect, and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community by hosting a Pride Night this season,” said Marty Zuniga, Vice President of Pride St. Louis. “Our supporters look forward to an incredible evening of baseball at Busch Stadium and hope this event will be a springboard for more inclusion, diversity and equality among all people around the region.”

Tickets for Pride Night and the remaining 2017 theme ticket schedule can be found at cardinals.com/theme (#CardsTheme).

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook