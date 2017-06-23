Cullerton Calls Budget Special Session a ‘Political Stunt’

Associated Press June 23, 2017 8:33 PM
Filed Under: budget, Gov. Bruce Rauner, Illinois, Senate President John Cullerton, special session

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Senate President John Cullerton says his chamber has previously accomplished everything Gov. Bruce Rauner has outlined on a special session agenda called to force a budget deal.

Cullerton told reporters Friday that special sessions are a “political stunt” to offer the governor political cover. Cullerton says the budget the Democrat-controlled Senate approved draws on Rauner’s ideas.

The Republican governor called session to try to force a deal before July 1, when Illinois could enter its third year without a budget. Rauner says he supports a proposed GOP budget.

House Speaker Michael Madigan has scheduled a Friday hearing on a property tax freeze Rauner wants but Democrats say could hurt schools and local governments.

Not passing a budget could trigger a downgrade of Illinois’ credit rating to “junk” status, among other things.

