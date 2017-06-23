Gillette Designed a New Razor for Caretakers

For men, a clean-shaven face can mean a lot.
A new start to your day, a sense of confidence and, most importantly, a tradition men learn from a young age from their fathers.
Gillette has introduced Gillette TREO, the first razor engineered for caregivers to shave men who can’t shave for themselves.
It handles like a paintbrush, making it easier for users to give a careful shave. The blade requires less water, helpful because many elderly men are shaved away from the bathroom. And the squeezable handle includes a scented gel, making the TREO a standalone shaving package.
The commercial tells the story of a son taking care of his father and describes shaving his father’s face as being an honor.
Gillette’s lead engineer hopes to give elderly men a renewed sense of self-respect. “It’s clear when you watch carers looking after men in this condition that dignity is a huge part of it.”