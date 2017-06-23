Local Hospital Takes Part in Kidney Transplant Study

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A local hospital has been chosen to take part in the second phase of a national kidney transplant project.

SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital is one of 56 nationwide and the only one in the St. Louis area taking part in this three year project intended to increase kidney utilization. Sherry Tenge is is the transplant manager at SLU Hospital

“We’re really excited about this because it has an ‘all teach-all learn’ model, so we’re going to learn from the other centers involved,” she says.

The hospital has seen a 69 percent increase in kidney transplants over the past two years. Last year, there were 46 transplants, this year SLU transplant officials say they are on track for 50 to 55 transplants.

“There is a shortage, wait times are about three to five years, so if we can decrease that time and increase their survival rate then we’re a success in my book,” Tenge says.

