Mo. Attorney General May Run for Senate

June 23, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: josh hawley, Missouri Attorney General

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – Missouri’s Attorney General may be considering a run for US Senate.

Then again, maybe’s he’s not.

Republican Josh Hawley is keeping his cards close to the vest in the face of rumors that he’ll try to unseat two-time incumbent Claire McCaskill next year.

Hawley laughed long and loud when KMOX host Mark Reardon put him on the spot Thursday afternoon, but is this something he’s thinking about?

“Well, I’ll tell you what I’m thinking about, I’m thinking about the job that I’m doing right now, and I don’t say that to be flippant, and that’s the truth,” he says.

It’s said that major GOP backers across the state are withholding donations to other possible Republican candidates like Ann Wager as they wait for Hawley to make up his mind.

