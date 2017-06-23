New Heat Activated Stamps Released for Solar Eclipse

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Another way for you to show your interest in the upcoming Solar Eclipse – Buy a special heat-sensitive Solar Eclipse stamp.
US Postal Service Spokesman Mike Cooke describes them as “mood stamps”.
“One of them is just black, so when you don’t touch it, it’s black with a nice little cloth background, and when you touch it, hold your thumb on it for a second and then take it off, then all of a sudden there’s the moon,” he says.
The solar eclipse is August 21st. Find more eclipse info here -> kmox.com/eclipse