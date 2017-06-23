Police Ask for Help Finding Missing 15-Year-Old

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for a 15-year-old girl who’s been missing from unincorporated north St. Louis County for three weeks.
Police say Destiny Davis packed a bag and left home June 2. She lives in the 2100 block of Chambers Road and has a history of running away.
Police now think she met up with a man and could soon be, if she’s not already, the victim of a crime.
She’s described as a black female with a medium complexion, about 5’3″ weighing 105 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Destiny, or who has any information related to her, is asked to immediately call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.