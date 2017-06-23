Need A Paperclip? Prada Will Sell You One For $185

CBS Local– Paperclips are a handy, useful product to have at work and home. There’s also a clear market for the item, so Prada decided to get in on the action by taking up residence in a lane none have traveled thus far by selling a paperclip for $185.

The above number is correct, $185. You’d be forgiven for possibly reading it as “$1.85” and still assuming that’s too much, but Prada is seriously selling one for almost $185.

Twitter, thankfully, is here for us.

$185 for a paperclip? This thing better be able to hold my life together.. pic.twitter.com/IunW9Aiy25 — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) June 22, 2017

Facebook why would you advertise a Prada paperclip on my page… do I make that many bad spending decisions? — kimbo.slice. (@kimberlyysosa) June 23, 2017

I'm gonna print out all my best tweets & fasten them together with the prada paperclip & carry them in my pocket at all times — Rikky! Rikki! Rikkè! (@rwxoxo) June 23, 2017

Never change, Twitter.