Red Sox Sign Jhonny Peralta

Associated Press June 23, 2017 8:58 PM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Jhonny Peralta, St. Louis Cardinals

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox have agreed to a minor league contract with infielder Jhonny Peralta, 10 days after he was released by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Boston president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Friday that Peralta will play third base for Triple-Pawtucket and is expected to report on Monday.

The Red Sox were seeking to add depth while Pablo Sandoval is dealing with an inner ear infection that sent him to the disabled list this week.

Peralta, 35, is a three-time All-Star. He hit .204 in 21 games with the Cardinals this season and is guaranteed $10 million as part of a $53 million, four-year contract he agreed to before the 2014 season.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen