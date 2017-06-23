St. Louis Blues Make Deal for Flyers’ Brayden Schenn

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Blues have made a trade to bring a “goal scorer” to St. Louis.
They send their 2017 1st round pick, the 27th overall along with Forward Jori Lehtera and a conditional 2018 1st round pick, to the Philadelphia Flyers for Forward Brayden Schenn.
The 25-year-old Schenn scored 25 goals last season and amassed 55 points in 79 games. Schenn is heading into the second year of a four-year, $20.5 million deal.
He is a left-handed shooter from Saskatoon, Canada who was a first round pick of the L. A. Kings in the 2009 draft – the 5th pick overall.