St. Louis Blues Make Deal for Flyers’ Brayden Schenn

June 23, 2017 9:12 PM
Filed Under: Brayden Schenn, hockey, NHL, sports, trade

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Blues have made a trade to bring a “goal scorer” to St. Louis.

They send their 2017 1st round pick, the 27th overall along with Forward Jori Lehtera and a conditional 2018 1st round pick, to the Philadelphia Flyers for Forward Brayden Schenn.

The 25-year-old Schenn scored 25 goals last season and amassed 55 points in 79 games. Schenn is heading into the second year of a four-year, $20.5 million deal.

He is a left-handed shooter from Saskatoon, Canada who was a first round pick of the L. A. Kings in the 2009 draft – the 5th pick overall.

