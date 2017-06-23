St. Louis Blues Send Reaves to Penguins

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Blues trade fan favorite Ryan Reaves and the 51st overall pick in this year’s draft to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Center Oskar Sundqvist and the 31st draft pick this year.
The Blues used that pick to draft Forward Klim Kostin. The 18-year-old played for Dynamo, Moscow last season and was ranked as the 16th best pick by international scouting services and the number 1 ranked European skater by Central Scouting.
Kostin is 6’3,” 194 pounds, and shoots left.
Sundqvist had spent a majority of the past two seasons with the Penguins’ AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
The 30-year-old Reaves is coming off of his best NHL season – setting career highs in goals (7), assists (6) and points (13), in addition to collecting 104 penalty minutes in 80 games played with the Blues.
He was originally drafted by the Blues in the 5th round of the 2005 draft.