Suspect Charged in Quadruple Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A grand jury files three charges of first-degree murder against Jerome Leon Buress.
The 28-year-old is accused of killing two men and a woman three weeks ago at Lillian and Beacon in north St. Louis, a shooting that also left a 7-year-old girl in critical condition.
Buress is also accused of pointing a gun at a witness right after the shooting, and warning that person not to talk to police.
>> CLICK HERE to read the full probable-cause statement
Burress lives in the 400 block of Alcott in St. Louis, and he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.