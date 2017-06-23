Suspect Charged in Quadruple Shooting

June 23, 2017 5:17 PM
Filed Under: first degree murder, Jerome Leon Buress, north St. Louis, quadruple shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A grand jury files three charges of first-degree murder against Jerome Leon Buress.

The 28-year-old is accused of killing two men and a woman three weeks ago at Lillian and Beacon in north St. Louis, a shooting that also left a 7-year-old girl in critical condition.

Buress is also accused of pointing a gun at a witness right after the shooting, and warning that person not to talk to police.

>> CLICK HERE to read the full probable-cause statement

Burress lives in the 400 block of Alcott in St. Louis, and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

