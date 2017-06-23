Sweetie Pies Owner Shows Off Musical Talents

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The star of Welcome to Sweetie Pies on Oprah Winfrey’s network, OWN, is set to perform at BB’s blues and jazz on Broadway tonight.

Before opening her first restaurant, Robbie Montgomery was a background singer for Ike and Tina Tuner, and this isn’t the first time she has performed.

After a concert in Los Angeles earlier this year, she says her manager encouraged her, as did fans, to perform in her hometown. One of the songs in the set is one Miss Robbie says she wrote decades ago, about someone she liked who didn’t really know it because she says she was so bashful.

“Every night I would get home and I would think of him, and I would tickle the keyboards, not that great, but a little bit,” she says.

Miss Robbie says while she’s still writing songs, she hasn’t written one for her grandson, Andre who was shot and killed last March.

“I haven’t but I’ve been thinking about it,” she says. “I really have, because I could do that. It was a terrible thing to lose little Andre because I was trying to save him.”

The new season of Welcome to Sweetie Pies will air later this fall. Miss Robbie says her age, 77, inspires people to try new things.

“Everybody’s got somebody in their family that I’ve got in mine. They’ve got a knuckle head, they’ve got a Charles, they’ve got a little TJ,” she says.

TJ,her grandson she calls a miracle child, born premature, just turned six yesterday. Those who watch the show know that Miss Robbie’s son Tim has been known to push his mother.

“Music is my first love. Chicken is my second,” she says.

